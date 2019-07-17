Bob Sweeney

Queen of Jeans caught my eye (ear?) within the first ten seconds of the opening track on their debut album, Dig Yourself. We did a premiere here on Uproxx for their song “More To Love,” which I called at the time “a modern take on the doo-wop sounds of the mid-twentieth century… Although clearly taking inspiration from the rock and roll sounds of yesteryear, Queen Of Jeans have made the style completely their own, crafting a sound that is both welcoming and challenging.”

Now, the Philadelphia trio is getting to release If You’re Not Afraid, I’m Not Afraid, which fine-tunes the sounds present on their debut and filters them through the studio wizardry of Will Yip. The result is eleven empowering tracks that don’t stray away from vulnerability, putting vocalist Miriam Devora’s story on full display.

To celebrate the upcoming release, Devora sat down to talk favorite hotels, Ariana Grande, and the My Favorite Murder podcast in the latest Indie Mixtape 20 Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

30, flirty, and, thriving.

Years from now, how do you hope people will remember your work?

If they are remembering it years from now and fondly that’s honestly good enough for me!

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?

We all kinda love different ones – I really like Chicago, [guitarist] Mattie [Glass] tends to like outliers like small cities in Florida or Albuquerque lol – [drummer] Patrick [Wall] just likes any venue that has a fog machine.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

Most recently I would have to say my mom, and this new album is dedicated to her and she’s the cutie on the cover.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

Miss Rachel’s Pantry in South Philly!! She does these insanely delicious vegan 5 course meals that I dream about daily.

What album do you know every word to?

My Maudlin Career by Camera Obscura.

What was the best concert you’ve ever attended?

This is too hard to narrow down but recent ones that come to mind are Lucius/Pure Bathing Culture and Lorde/Mitski.

What is the best outfit for performing and why?

One of these days I will try to pull off the On Stage Sweat Pant.

Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

Field Mouse on Twitter and Captain Sandy from Below Deck Med on Instagram.

What’s your most frequently played song in the van on tour?

It’s probably “Meet Virginia” by Train but only because we’ve had an ongoing feud with each other about that song for years.