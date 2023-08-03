Queens Of The Stone Age shared their new album In Times New Roman… in June, the first since 2017’s Villains. Though tracks like “Emotion Sickness” and “Paper Machete” are beloved by fans, it’s obvious that their timeless hit is “No One Knows,” and they don’t mind performing it at all of their shows.

On the Tuna On Toast With Stryker podcast, Homme said, “I understand that I’m always going to play ‘No One Knows’ because I still like playing that song and that’s something that it’s an agreement with the audience. I assume that this is a part of coming here to see us, and here you go.”

He continued, “When there’s bands that don’t want to play their big song or their big songs, I always think it’s a little c*nty to do that. Acting like a song that a lot of people like is a burden is just a strange reaction to the gift that your fans have given you. Seems like an odd reaction.”

“In the years of doing this, I’ve seen a lot of artists sort of get angry at their own music for doing well,” he said. “Having fans is a cool thing. And they want stuff. And when it comes to playing the stuff that they want, I feel like that’s why this is happening, right?”

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/tuna-on-toast-w-josh-homme-queens-of-the-stoneage/id1584690660?i=1000623011597