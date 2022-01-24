Retirement Party 2020
Adam Parshall
Retirement Party Announces They Are Breaking Up, But Not Before Some Final Plans

In 2020, Retirement Party dropped their sophomore album Runaway Dog, but sadly, it appears that will be the group’s final full-length release: The band — which consists of Avery Springer, James Ringness, Eddy Rodriguez, and Cee Dertz — announced today that they are breaking up.

A post shared on social media reads:

“It comes with great sadness that we share that Retirement Party has reached its end. Some of our lives are going in different directions and it doesn’t feel right to try to continue the band at this moment. We will be recording/releasing 3 more songs, and announcing our last tour on Wednesday. Unfortunately we will no longer be heading on our European tour in June.

Thank you all so much for the love and support these last 5 years. Making music together and getting to jump around on stage for y’all is something we’ll all cherish forever. While we aren’t going everywhere on this tour, we hope we’ll get to have a proper farewell with as many of you as we can.

With love,

Avery, James, Eddy, and Cee”

Beyond the aforementioned final plans, it’s not entirely clear what the band members plan to do next. At the time of a July 2020 interview with Uproxx, though, Springer was fresh off graduating college and she told Uproxx, “I’m currently pursuing endeavors within the business side of the music industry outside of the band right now.”

Find Retirement Party’s announcement below and revisit our interview with the band here.

