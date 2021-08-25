A few months ago, actor Alexa Nikolas accused her ex-husband Michael Milosh, aka indie musician Rhye, of atrocious acts of sexual assault. Nikolas’ story was first posted on Instagram, detailing years of grooming and abuse she endured throughout their relationship. Now, Nikolas has officially filed a lawsuit against Milosh that makes further claims of assault and emotional distress.

According to a report from The AV Club, official court documents claim Milosh “utilized his power of authority and seniority over [Nikolas],” who was just 16 when she first began talking to 33-year-old Milosh. The lawsuit also claims Milosh manipulated Nikolas “into trusting him” after grooming her for years as a minor. “Upon gaining her trust, Defendant Milosh terrorized, sodomized, and abused [Nikolas] as part of his continuous conduct aimed at satisfying his prurient and economic desires,” the documents say.

Along with making claims about Milosh’s abuse, the lawsuit also asserts that “record labels, management companies, and other corporate entities enabled Milosh” by financially supporting his endeavors. This was done by continuing to work with the musician despite the “knowledge that Nikolas was a minor and continuing to suffer abuse even after the age of majority.”

Elsewhere in the lawsuit, court documents accused specific members of the music industry for attending an album rollout party in which nude images of Nikolas were on display without her consent:

“In 2013, Milosh released his fourth solo album ‘Jetlag’ under the label Deadly Records, owned and operated by Milosh alone. Milosh used recordings of Nikolas during sex throughout the album, including a specific recording of her saying ‘no’ in response to his attempt to anally penetrate her. At the album release party, Milosh displayed his photographic ‘art’ to the guests which consisted of huge photographs of Nikolas, completely naked. These photographs were not modest in nature, but rather, displayed Nikolas’ young naked body for all to see. Nikolas did not consent to the use of naked photographs of herself to be used in public in this manner. During the party, Milosh proudly told attendees of the party that they were listening to Nikolas during coerced anal sex throughout his entire album. Not surprisingly, Milosh did not disclose to his guests that he obtained these recordings when Nikolas was highly intoxicated and incapable of refusing. Nikolas’ own mother left the party in disgust. Individuals from Innovative Leisure, Polydor, BIZ3, Loma Vista, and KCRW Public Radio were in attendance at this party, with prior knowledge of the foundation of the deceitful relationship which was rooted in childhood sexual assault. On information and belief, these industry professionals lauded Milosh in his ‘art’ with reckless disregard to the severe psychological damage suffered by Nikolas.”

Read The AV Club’s full report here.