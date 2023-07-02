Rick Froberg, known for his influential contributions to post-hardcore music in the bands Drive Like Jehu and Hot Snakes, has reportedly died at the age of 55. According to the late musician’s friend and longtime collaborator John Reis, Froberg passed away the night of Friday, June 30.

Reis took to Instagram to share the sad news with fans of Hot Snakes in a post, writing, “Rick passed away suddenly last night from natural causes. His art made life better. The only thing he loved more than art and rock n roll was his friends. He will forever be remembered for his creativity, vision, and his ability to bring beauty into this world. I love you, Rick. I will miss you for the rest of my life.”

In one of Froberg’s last uploads to Instagram, he revealed that Hot Snakes would be reuniting soon. “Nathan Martin posted these Hot Snakes photos, and I thought they were flattering (tried to post in stories, but it came out just me 🙄),” he wrote. “Hot Snakes, by the way, is working on a new record – very near done – so look out. Thanks, Nathan!”

Since the announcement of his death, fans have flooded the late entertainer’s comment section to post kind messages for Rick Froberg’s family and loved ones.