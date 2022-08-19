It’s going to get spicy this fall when the Red Hot Chili Peppers drop their forthcoming album Return Of The Dream Canteen on October 14. To kick off the rollout, the legendary band released their new single “Tippa My Tongue” today, just under a week after they shared a promotional video for the album.

It has been a year of hard work for Red Hot Chili Peppers, who just three months ago released Unlimited Love, led by singles “Nerve Flip,” “Not The One,” “Poster Child,” and “Black Summer.” Listeners ought to especially be excited by this output as it has been six years since their 2016 album The Getaway. Said excitement is likely what led to a fan rushing the stage to try and sing with them and Thundercat in their recent live show at College Street Music Hall.

Check out the tracklist for Return Of The Dream Canteen below.

1. “Tippa My Tongue”

2. “Peace And Love”

3. “Reach Out”

4. “Eddie”

5. “Fake As Fu@k”

6. “Bella”

7. “Roulette”

8. “My Cigarette”

9. “Afterlife”

10. “Shoot Me A Smile”

11. “Handful”

12. “The Drummer”

13. “Bag Of Grins”

14. “La La La La La La La La”

15. “Copperbelly”

16. “Carry Me Home”

17. “In The Snow.”

Return Of The Dream Canteen is out 10/14 via Warner Records. Pre-save it here.

Red Hot Chili Peppers is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.