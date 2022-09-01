Last week, popular comedic Twitter account @NoContextBrits shared a terrific post, of some sort of old bunker that has been left neglected and has come to be surrounded by overgrown amber grass. It definitely looks like a certain somebody with a distinct hairdo and the account nailed it on the head with the caption, “Rod Stewart is looking well.”

The tweet has performed quite well, as it has racked up over 83,000 likes since August 24. The tweet even caught the attention of Stewart himself, who clearly got a kick out of it. He shared the tweet yesterday (August 31) and wrote, “F*ck sake [crying laughing emoji].”

Fuck sake 😂 https://t.co/53wGzX0wSr — Sir Rod Stewart (@rodstewart) August 31, 2022

As for what Stewart’s been up to, he’s currently approaching the end of a North American tour that has two shows remaining: September 2nd in Jacksonville and the 3rd in Tampa. He’s also preparing to bring the Rod Stewart: The Hits residency back to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas for a handful of performances starting towards the end of this month. His latest album is 2021’s The Tears Of Hercules, which has done well commercially, achieving a peak at No. 5 on the UK chart.

Rod Stewart is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.