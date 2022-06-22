In the post-Pink Floyd era, guitarist Roger Waters has been producing some of the greatest live performances of all time. Both his Dark Side of The Moon and The Wall tours are among some of the finest live concert productions you’ll ever see, bar none. Now Waters is gearing up for his rescheduled This Is Not A Drill Tour that begins next month, and stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night to give a taste of what’s to come.

Playing a medley of Pink Floyd classics taken from The Wall, the performance begins with “The Happiest Days of Our Lives” complete with Waters doing the spoken word re-enactment at the top. The six-minute medley then morphs into “Another Brick In The Wall Part 2” (just as it does on the album), before crashing into “Another Brick In The Wall Part 3.” Waters also has a very full band on stage with him, including a chorus of backing singers as they coursed through the songs from the 1979 album.

Watch Roger Waters perform a Pink Floyd medley on Colbert in the video above and heck out the This Is Not A Drill Tour dates below.

07/06 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

07/08 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

07/09 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

07/12 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

07/15 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

07/17 – Quebec, QC @ Videotron Centre

07/20 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

07/23 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

07/26 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

07/28 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

07/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

08/02 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

08/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

08/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

08/10 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

08/13 – Elmont, NY @ UBS Arena

08/16 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

08/18 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

08/20 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

08/23 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena

08/25 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

08/27 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

08/30 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/31 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

09/03 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

09/06 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

09/08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena

09/10 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

09/13 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

09/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

09/17 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

09/20 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

09/23 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

09/24 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

09/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

09/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

10/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

10/03 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

10/06 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

10/08 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center