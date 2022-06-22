In the post-Pink Floyd era, guitarist Roger Waters has been producing some of the greatest live performances of all time. Both his Dark Side of The Moon and The Wall tours are among some of the finest live concert productions you’ll ever see, bar none. Now Waters is gearing up for his rescheduled This Is Not A Drill Tour that begins next month, and stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Tuesday night to give a taste of what’s to come.
Playing a medley of Pink Floyd classics taken from The Wall, the performance begins with “The Happiest Days of Our Lives” complete with Waters doing the spoken word re-enactment at the top. The six-minute medley then morphs into “Another Brick In The Wall Part 2” (just as it does on the album), before crashing into “Another Brick In The Wall Part 3.” Waters also has a very full band on stage with him, including a chorus of backing singers as they coursed through the songs from the 1979 album.
Watch Roger Waters perform a Pink Floyd medley on Colbert in the video above and heck out the This Is Not A Drill Tour dates below.
07/06 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
07/08 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
07/09 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
07/12 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
07/15 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
07/17 – Quebec, QC @ Videotron Centre
07/20 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
07/23 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
07/26 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
07/28 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
07/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
08/02 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
08/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
08/06 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
08/10 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
08/13 – Elmont, NY @ UBS Arena
08/16 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
08/18 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
08/20 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
08/23 – Miami, FL @ AmericanAirlines Arena
08/25 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
08/27 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
08/30 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/31 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
09/03 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
09/06 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
09/08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena
09/10 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
09/13 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
09/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
09/17 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
09/20 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
09/23 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
09/24 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
09/27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
09/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
10/01 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
10/03 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
10/06 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
10/08 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center