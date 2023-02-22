After all these years, The Rolling Stones are still kicking it, and it seems like there might be some exciting material on the horizon. Sources have told Variety that the two surviving Beatles, Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr, may collaborate on the new album by the “Sympathy For The Devil” band.

According to the publication, multiple sources said McCartney recorded bass parts for a Rolling Stones project produced by Andrew Watt, and that Starr will work on it as well. Variety continued: “Recording sessions took place in Los Angeles in recent weeks and, while it’s unclear which tracks will make the final cut — or whether McCartney and Starr would end up on the same song — the album’s production is nearing the mixing phase.”

Since last year, The Rolling Stones have teased a new record. Last month, guitarist Keith Richards confirmed on Instagram that there’s “new music on its way.” Plus, Mick Jagger said there were “a lot of tracks done.”

Of course, The Beatles and The Rolling Stones have long had some tension. Just in 2021, for example, McCartney said, “I’m not sure I should say it, but they’re a blues cover band, that’s sort of what the Stones are. I think our net was cast a bit wider than theirs.”