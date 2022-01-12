Veronica Greenfield, better known as Ronnie Spector of the 1960s girl-pop trio The Ronettes has passed away at the age of 78, according to a statement from her family on her official website. The statement reads:

Our beloved earth angel, Ronnie, peacefully left this world today after a brief battle with cancer. She was with family and in the arms of her husband, Jonathan.

Ronnie lived her life with a twinkle in her eye, a spunky attitude, a wicked sense of humor, and a smile on her face. She was filled with love and gratitude.

Her joyful sound, playful nature, and magical presence will live on in all who knew, heard, or saw her.

In lieu of flowers, Ronnie requested that donations be made to your local women’s shelter or to the American Indian College Fund.

A celebration of Ronnie’s life and music will be announced in the future.

The family respectfully asks for privacy at this time.