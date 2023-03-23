Rudimental Are Going Back ‘Home’ With A 10-Year Anniversary Release

UK experimenters Rudimental will make themselves at home on the 2023 Glastonbury Festival and Parklife Festival stages this June, but not before celebrating the Home that started it all next month.

On Wednesday, March 22, Rudimental announced it will celebrate the 10-year anniversary of their 2013 debut album Home, which was nominated for the Mercury Prize, by “releasing a limited-edition gold vinyl including 4 new remixes” on April 28.

The first of the four new offerings was also released Wednesday, a Clipz remix of “More Than Anything” featuring Emeli Sandé. The track shimmers in soaring synths and Sandé’s ethereal vocals. “If I could trust / Don’t you think that I’d let you touch me?” she sings. “Teach me to love / I hope there’s still hope for me / ‘Cause I wanna love / I wanna love / More than anything.”

Home‘s original tracklist additionally featured Angel Haze, Alex Clare, Becky Hill, Ella Eyre, Foxes, John Newman, Mark Crown, and MNEK.

Rudimental’s Instagram post also urged UK fans to pre-order through their official store to be entered into a contest to win “golden tickets” and VIP passes to their Crystal Palace Bowl show properly celebrating the Home 10-year anniversary on August 5.

Listen to “More Than Anything (Clipz Remix)” above.

Home (Limited Edition Gold Vinyl) is out 04/28 via Warner Music UK Limited. Find more information here.

