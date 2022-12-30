Indie act Runnner (real name Noah Weinman, yes there are three “ns”) had an urgent message to share with music lovers. While his latest song snippet, “NYE,” may be a 47-second brain dump of his most intrusive thought upon further inspection, it reads more like advice to take into 2023. Listed as one of our top indie acts to watch in the new year, the Los Angeles-based songwriter’s new release proves why.

Coined the year of the introverts, social anxiety boomed in 2022 after nearly two years in lockdown following the COVID-19 pandemic. So now, as many make plans to self-isolate to watch Dick Clark’s New Years’ Rockin Eve hosted by Ryan Seacrest or pop singer Miley Cyrus’ New Year’s Eve Concert Party, Runnner is questioning if this is what you desire.

On “NYE,” Runnner sings, “New Year’s Eve at home recording / Thinking: ‘how’d I get so boring?’ / And how I miss my friends, my loves / Am I choosing what’s important?”

As the momentum from the great resignation dies down, Runnner implores listeners to prioritize friendships and familial relationships rather than finances. A rather fitting message to broadcast on the heels of the new year. Ironically, the song wasn’t written with the holiday in mind.

“I didn’t actually write this song on NYE but pretty close to it,” said Runnner clarifying, “It was the last song I wrote for the record, and I had been in such a deep recording mode I felt like I was neglecting so many other parts of my life. I was diving back into the record one more time and feeling like I should probably come up for air.”

It makes you wonder, will an extended version of “NYE” make its way onto his debut full-length?

Like Dying Stars, We’re Reaching Out is out 2/17 via Run For Cover Records. Pre-order it here.