Say Sue Me, a South Korean shoegaze band, is back with a brand new song titled “4am.” The track deals with the waves of emotions that hit late at night. “Tomorrow will be like today / I’m sick of the way / I feel everything fades away / When I open my eyes,” Sumi Choi sings, according to Genius.

“Byungkyu wrote the intro line of the song about five years ago, and it was finally completed this year,” Choi said in a statement, according to Stereogum. “This is a song about anxiety and sleeplessness. It contains the sadness and anxiety that come at that time when you close your eyes to fall asleep at night, and the restlessness of not being able to easily.”

Earlier this year, the band kept busy by putting out another track titled “Mind Is Light.” They also made waves last year by releasing their third studio album, The Last Thing Left. Fans across the globe will have the opportunity to catch them on the road throughout the rest of the year.

Check out Say Sue Me’s “4am” above. Below, find a complete list of their upcoming tour dates.

10/20 — Fukuoka, JP @ Satsumanian Spinoff @ Voodoo Lounge

10/22 — Kagoshima, JP @ Great Satsumanian Festival

11/03 — Tokyo, JP @ BiKN Festival @ Spotify O-East

11/13 — New York, NY @ Le Poisson Rouge

11/14 — Washington, DC @ The Atlantis

11/15 — Philadelphia, PA @ Kung Fu Necktie

11/16 — Austin, TX @ Parish

11/20 — CMDX, MX @ Korea Spotlight @ Auditorio BB