LA musician Serpentwithfeet is gearing up for the release of his sophomore record Deacon after gaining traction with his 2018 debut Soil. Now sharing another preview of the upcoming LP, Serpentwithfeet details the euphoria of love with his swooning new single “Same Size Shoe.”

With his new music, Serpentwithfeet explores both the tender and passionate sides to love. He detailed the platonic aspect of love in his single “Fellowship,” but with “Same Size Shoe,” he touches on his romantic side. Over a fluttering beat, Serpentwithfeet gently delivers heartfelt lyrics about finding passion with someone who fits into his life in more ways than one.

Speaking about the inspiration behind his single, Serpentwithfeet said, “I prefer to date and love on Black men. I don’t want to be with anyone who can’t go to my barber or walk a mile in my shoes.”

About Deacon as a whole, Serpentwithfeet said that he wanted to created a “softer” album than his debut, purposefully straying away from themes of heartbreak:

“I originally approached this project wanting to make something that felt very sensuous. Something a lot softer, a lot more gentle than my previous work. I wanted to create something that felt calm and restrained. This was my way of tapping into the energy many deacons possess.”

Listen to “Same Shoe Size” above.

Deacon is out 3/26 via Secretly Canadian. Pre-order it here.