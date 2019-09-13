Jeff Goldblum is not only a talented actor who brought us a dynamic character in Jurassic Park, but he’s also a jazz musician. Goldblum performs and records with his group The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra. Goldblum and his Orchestra have been hard at work on the new album I Shouldn’t Be Telling You This, which sees several exciting features from the likes of Fiona Apple and Anna Calvi. Goldblum announced the new record with “Let’s Face The Music And Dance,” a loungy duet with Sharon Van Etten.

Van Etten and Goldblum first premiered their duet together at Glastonbury earlier this year. The song is complete with a bouncy piano, jazzy bassline, sensual saxophone, and smokey synths. Van Etten announced the single’s release via Instagram back in July. “Still feels like a dream that I got to sing on Jeff Goldblum’s new album and then perform with his incredible band @glastofest yesterday. I can’t believe this is real life,” she wrote in a caption.

Van Etten collaboration with Goldblum arrives fresh off her recent LP, Remind Me Tomorrow. Since her latest release, Van Etten has toured with Bon Iver, Nilüfer Yanya, and even Fred Armisen.

I Shouldn’t Be Telling You This is out everywhere 11/1 via Decca Records. Pre-order it here.