Sharon Van Etten officially announced that the new Tramp (Anniversary Edition) will drop next month in honor of it being eleven years since her debut record. It includes a previously-unreleased song, “This Is Too Right,” as well as some other possible surprises.

To hold fans over until March, she dropped the never-before-seen music video for her breakthrough song “Serpents.” Directed by Galaxie 500’s Naomi Yang, it places Van Etten at center stage, surrounded by different lights and projected images.

“Upon hearing ‘Serpents,’ I was struck by the emotion in the song, the raw anger. I imagined showing this fury escaping and overtaking the room — Sharon’s rage as expressed in the song manifesting itself in physical space,” Yang shared in a statement. “We made the video on a cold January day in 2012, in an East Village walk-up loft borrowed from friends. It was me, on camera, with Susanne Sasic running the projections she had designed, and Sharon performing. I am delighted to know that now, on the 11th anniversary of Tramp, the ‘Serpents’ video will be seen at last.”

“I may have been just 30 when I made this album, but I was a lost, broken, vulnerable kid,” Van Etten added about the album as a whole. “All of the musicians on this album helped me come to life and perform in ways I never had before.”

Watch Sharon Van Etten’s new “Serpents” video above.

Tramp (Anniversary Edition) is out 03/24 via Jagjaguwar. Pre-order it here.