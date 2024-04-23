Serj Tankian System of a Down
Here Are The Sick New World Festival Set Times For 2024

Hard rock/alternative festival Sick New World is back after its inaugural 2023 iteration. After last year brought Deftones, Korn, Incubus, and System Of A Down to the Las Vegas Festival Grounds, this year’s lineup again brings System Of A Down out, paired with Slipknot as headliners with features from Alice In Chains, Bring Me The Horizon, Danny Elfman, and A Perfect Circle. With the festival returning this Saturday, April 27, Sick New World has announced its set times, spread across five stages and running into the wee hours of the night. You can see the full schedule of set times below.

Thanks to the packed schedule, plenty of fans appear to be distraught at having to choose between seeing System Of A Down — who are only playing a handful of shows this year — and other bands playing in the same time slot, such as Sleep Token. Meanwhile, similar cross-programming conflicts appear to be terrorizing fans of Slipknot and Bring Me The Horizon, with one fan highlighting their troubles by showing off their wishlist and all the hiking — or outright teleporting — it’d entail. Fans in the comments on Sick New World’s Instagram post echoed those sentiments, expressing frustrations with the tight programming. You can see the full schedule below and get more info on sicknewworldfest.com.

