Here Are The Sick New World Festival Set Times For 2023

People have had since last November to get excited about the inaugural Sick New World festival. The headliners are System Of A Down, Deftones, Korn, and Incubus. Evanescence, Papa Roach, and Turnstile are also among the artists who will perform across the Purple, Green, Spiral, and Sick stages.

Sick New World is taking over Las Vegas Festival Grounds this Saturday, May 13, and the festival has revealed the day’s full schedule.

Doors will open at 11 a.m. local time, and 50 acts are crammed between then and System Of A Down’s headlining set, beginning at 10 p.m on the Purple stage, which will host Deftones at 7:20 p.m. Korn is scheduled to go on at 8:40 on the Green stage, following Incubus at 6 p.m. Evanescence is assigned to the Purple stage at 5:15 p.m., and Turnstile is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on the Green stage.

The Purple stage will be rounded out by Chevelle (3:55 p.m.), Death Grips (2:45 p.m.), Flyleaf with Lacey Sturm (1:35 p.m.), and P.O.D. (12:25 p.m.). Meanwhile, the rest of Green stage’s itinerary will be filled by Mr. Bungle (3:20 p.m.), Papa Roach (2:10 p.m.), Soulfly (1 p.m.), and Alien Ant Farm (11:50 a.m.).

Elsewhere, the Spiral and Sick stages will be going nonstop from Scowl at 11:35 a.m. on the Sick stage to The Sisters Of Mercy at 11 p.m. on Spiral. Sick New World left a comment on its own Instagram post noting that Loathe’s Sick stage set has been moved to 6 p.m. to make way for Hoobastank at 7:10 p.m.

See the full schedule of set times and other information about the festival below.