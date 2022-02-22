Sigur Rós Announce Their First World Tour Dates In Five Years

A transcendental live band, Iceland’s Sigur Rós haven’t toured in nearly five years. In 2020, the band released the mystical Odin’s Raven Magic album of two decade-old recordings that might’ve never seen the light of day had it not been for the world’s pandemic-addled lull. Jonsí, the band’s long-time driving force, has kept busy with solo work, a collaboration with Troye Sivan, and even his own creatively-charged CBD line.

Now the band is reunited with keyboardist Kjartan Sveinsson and heading out on tour again. The festival begins in Mexico at the Festival Vaivén, before moving north into the US and Canada. Check out the first wave of tour dates below and get tickets beginning at 10 a.m. local time on 2/25 here.

04/30 — Mexico @ Festival Vaivén

05/03 — Monterrey, MX @ Citibanamex Auditorium,

05/05 — Guadalajara, MX @ Auditorio Telmex

05/09 –Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre

05/11 — Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds

05/13 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre

05/17 — Palo Alto, CA @ Frost Amphitheater

05/19 — Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium

05/23 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

05/24 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

05/25 — Dallas, TX @ Winspear Opera House

05/27 — Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

05/28 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

05/31 — Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre

06/01 — Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater

06/03 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre

06/04 — Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre

06/06 — Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

06/07 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

06/08 — Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre

06/10 — Montreal, QC @ Place des Arts

06/11 — Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall

06/14 — Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

06/17 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre

06/18 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre