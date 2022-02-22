Sigur Rós Announce Their First World Tour Dates In Five Years

A transcendental live band, Iceland’s Sigur Rós haven’t toured in nearly five years. In 2020, the band released the mystical Odin’s Raven Magic album of two decade-old recordings that might’ve never seen the light of day had it not been for the world’s pandemic-addled lull. Jonsí, the band’s long-time driving force, has kept busy with solo work, a collaboration with Troye Sivan, and even his own creatively-charged CBD line.
Now the band is reunited with keyboardist Kjartan Sveinsson and heading out on tour again. The festival begins in Mexico at the Festival Vaivén, before moving north into the US and Canada. Check out the first wave of tour dates below and get tickets beginning at 10 a.m. local time on 2/25 here.
04/30 — Mexico @ Festival Vaivén
05/03 — Monterrey, MX @ Citibanamex Auditorium,
05/05 — Guadalajara, MX @ Auditorio Telmex
05/09 –Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre
05/11 — Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds
05/13 — Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
05/17 — Palo Alto, CA @ Frost Amphitheater
05/19 — Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium
05/23 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
05/24 — Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
05/25 — Dallas, TX @ Winspear Opera House
05/27 — Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
05/28 — Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
05/31 — Minneapolis, MN @ State Theatre
06/01 — Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theater
06/03 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre
06/04 — Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre
06/06 — Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem
06/07 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
06/08 — Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre
06/10 — Montreal, QC @ Place des Arts
06/11 — Toronto, ON @ Meridian Hall
06/14 — Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
06/17 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
06/18 — New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre