Skullcrusher, the moniker of songwriter Helen Ballentine, got her start in music at a young age. But it wasn’t until she quit her art gallery 9-to-5 gig to pursue her creative side that Skullcrusher was born. Ballentine released a collection of songs under her stage name last year in the form of her self-titled debut EP. Ballentine now teases a new era of music by sharing a love letter to one of her favorite musicians with “Song For Nick Drake.”

Ballentine says the t rack is an ode to how Nick Drake’s music has influenced her own career. “‘Song for Nick Drake’ is about my relationship to the music of Nick Drake,” she said. “It recalls moments in my life that are viscerally intertwined with his music, specifically times spent walking & taking the train. The song is really my homage to music and the times I felt most immersed in it.”

“Song For Nick Drake” may be Ballentine’s first new track of the year, but it’s not the only single she’s released since her EP. Back in October, Ballentine found herself reflecting on her early childhood by penning the chilling track “Farm.” She accompanied the single with a wistful cover of Radiohead’s 1995 song “Lift.”

You can watch Skullcrusher’s video for “Song For Nick Drake” above.