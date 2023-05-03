You might be a masochist yourself if you’re still expecting Sky Ferreira‘s second album, Masochism, to drop anytime soon. However, you won’t have to wait super long to see her perform live. In honor of LA promoter Minty Boi’s fifth anniversary, Sky will perform three shows in California this summer.

Sky’s upcoming shows kick off this July and will take place in three California cities over the course of three days. She will perform in San Francisco, San Diego, and Los Angeles. Fans of all ages are welcome to attend the shows.

It’s been almost a decade since Sky released her debut album, Night Time, My Time. She’s been teasing the follow-up record, Masochism, for almost nine years. In an interview with Dazed from last year, Sky revealed that the several delays are a result of issues with her label.

“I’ve been stuck in this cage,” she said. “I keep thinking that I’m getting closer to it, to getting back to where I was, to having control over my life. But the thing that’s frustrating about [making music with a label] is that you have to rely on people to do it for it to work properly. And when people are repeatedly projecting things on you, then you’re made to feel like you have to prove yourself. It’s like being in a bad relationship with someone.”

Tickets for Sky’s upcoming shows will go on sale here this Thursday, May 4 at 10 am PT.

You can see the list of dates below.

JULY 6 – San Francisco, CA – Regency Ballroom (All Ages)

JULY 7 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park (All Ages)

JULY 8 – Los Angeles, CA – The Vermont (All Ages)