After breaking through with their 2020 debut, Moveys, indie shoegazers Slow Pulp released their new 7″, Deleted Scenes, and announced a fall North American tour. The news arrives with a video for the new song, “Iowa,” starring lots of jellyfish. The song is a reimagined version of their acclaimed single, “Idaho.” This version doubles down on the exquisite “Stumbleine” guitars but submerges Emily Massey’s clarion vocals into a lower pitch.

Massey, along with bassist Alexander Leeds, drummer Theodore Mathews, and guitarist Henry Stoehr, formed Slow Pulp the old-fashioned way: as childhood friends. The last member to join was singer/guitarist Massey, who was previously training to become a professional ballerina before becoming an indie-rock singer/guitarist.

Slow Pulp will be performing songs from their debut for the first time on tour this fall, with support from acts like Girl K, Mamalarky, and Strange Ranger. Tickets are for sale on the band’s website. See the full list of dates below.

11/04 — Madison, WI @ Majestic Theater *

11/05 — Milwaukee, WI @ Colectivo *

11/06 — Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry *

11/09 — Denver, CO @ Globe Hall #

11/10 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court #

11/12 — Seattle, WA @ Barboza #

11/13 — Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore #

11/14 — Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios #

11/16 — San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill #

11/18 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo #

11/19 — San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar #

11/20 — Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar #

11/22 — Austin, TX @ The Parish #

11/23 — Dallas, TX @ Ruins #

11/30 — Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi-Fi ^

12/01 — Columbus, OH @ Big Room Bar ^

12/03 — Nashville, TN @ The High Watt ^

12/04 — Atlanta, GA @ The Earl ^

12/05 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle ^

12/07 — Washington, DC @ Songbyrd ^

12/08 — Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s ^

12/10 — Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere – Zone One ^

12/11 — Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall ^

12/12 — Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground Sideroom ^

12/14 — Toronto, ON @ The Garrison ^

12/15 — Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s ^

12/16 — Detroit, MI @ El Club ^

12/17 — Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall*

* with Girl K

# with Mamalarky

^ with Strange Ranger

The Deleted Scenes 7-inch is out now digitally, and will be available physically on 11/12 via Winspear. Pre-order the vinyl here.