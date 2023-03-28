It’s been decades since Smashing Pumpkins released their classic alt-rock hit “Bullet With Butterfly Wings,” but the opening line remains iconic: “The world is a vampire.” The band, still kicking it to this day, is using that phrase as the name of the just-announced The World Is A Vampire Tour with Interpol and Stone Temple Pilots, which comes with the release of the new song “Spellbinding” from their album Atum.

The run starts in Las Vegas in July and hits Dallas, Toronto, Salt Lake City, and cities all over. Billy Corgan shared a statement about the tour and it reads:

“I grew up in a world where I needed to know bands like Siouxsie And The Banshees and The Cure existed, it meant there was a place for people like me to hang out and belong. That’s what The World Is A Vampire is about. Bringing back that sense of community. If you don’t fit in, you belong here. It’s about having a shared experience and respecting others, but ultimately having fun. A true alternative festival, where all the self-proclaimed weirdos and outsiders of the world can get together and have a party.”

Listen to “Spellbinding” above. Check out the full tour dates below.

07/28 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea At The Cosmopolitan

07/30 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Chelsea At The Cosmopolitan

08/01 — Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre *

08/03 — Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre *

08/05 — Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre *

08/06 — Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheatre *

08/07 — Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre *

08/09 — Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre *

08/10 — Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre *

08/11 — Highland, CA @ Yaamava’ Resort & Casino **

08/13 — Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheatre ^

08/15 — Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavillion ^

08/16 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP ^

08/17 — Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater ^

08/19 — West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre ^

08/20 — Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre ^

08/22 — Chalotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion ^

08/24 — Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center ^

08/25 — Gilford, NH @ Bank Of New Hampshire Pavilion ^

08/30 — Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health At Jones Beach Theater ^

08/31 — Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live ^

09/02 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ^

09/03 — Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre ^

09/06 — Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre ^^

09/08 — Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater ^

09/09 — Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center ^

* with Stone Temple Pilots & Rival Sons

** with Stone Temple Pilots

^ with Interpol & Rival Sons

^^ with Interpol

Find ticket information here.

Atum is out 4/21 via Martha’s Music/Thirty Tigers. Find more information here.