Soccer Mommy Continues Her Artistic Evolution On 'Lucy,' Her First Single Of 2019

Last year, Soccer Mommy (real name Sophie Allison) graduated from sharing self-released material on Bandcamp to sharing her debut studio album, Clean. After its March 2018 release, the record went on to receive critical acclaim, and it found itself at or near the top of many lists ranking the year’s best albums. Between then and now, she also found a new record label home: Clean was released via Fat Possum, but now Allison is signed to Loma Vista. Now she has shared her first release for the label, a single called “Lucy.”

The track stays true to the indie rock vibes of Clean, but it feels larger and more polished than anything she has made before. There’s no word about when Soccey Mommy’s next album might be on its way, but “Lucy” shows that Allison is certainly continuing her artistic growth, so whatever she puts out next shouldn’t be ignored.

Allison says of the song, “‘Lucy’ is a really fun song for me because it has a dark, evil vibe. It’s a song about struggling with inner demons and your own morality, but I masked it with this scenario of being seduced by the devil. I’m really excited to share this with everyone because I think it shows a different side of my writing.”

Soccer Mommy is in the midst of a tour right now, and she’ll be playing stages everywhere for much of the rest of the year. She recently announced a new set of headlining dates for October, as well as dates in October supporting Wilco.

Listen to “Lucy” above, find Soccer Mommy’s upcoming tour dates here, and revisit our 2018 interview with Soccer Mommy here.

