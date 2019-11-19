Soccer Mommy (real name Sophie Allison) made her return recently with “Lucy,” her first single of the year. Now, she’s back with another one, and her 7-minute epic “Yellow Is The Color Of Her Eyes” is also accompanied by a cinematic video, directed by Alex Ross Perry. In the golden-hued clip, Allison walks to the ocean as the emotional track plays.

Allison says of the song, “‘Yellow Is The Color Of Her Eyes is a song that is really important to me. The song was inspired by a time when I was on the road constantly and I felt like I was losing time — specifically with my mother. It’s also a song that I feel really showcases my writing when it comes to instrumentation, so it’s one that makes me really proud.”

Perry also said of making the video, “Running with her idea of locations evoking where she wrote this song, the concept couldn’t have announced itself more boldly. To that, I shared images from Breaking The Waves and Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind. It wasn’t until we got the footage back that I realized a dash of first-scene-of-Inception had snuck in there, as well.”

Watch the “Yellow Is The Color Of Her Eyes” video above, and find Soccer Mommy’s upcoming tour dates below. Also revisit our 2018 interview with Soccer Mommy here.

12/28/2019 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works #

03/26/2020 — Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse*

03/27/2020 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle*

03/28/2020 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club*

03/31/2020 — Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer*

04/03/2020 — Brooklyn NY @ Brooklyn Steel*

04/04/2020 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club*

04/07/2020 — Montreal, QC @ L’Astral*

04/08/2020 — Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre*

04/09/2020 — Cleveland Heights, OH @ Grog Shop*

04/11/2020 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall*

04/17/2020 — St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall^

04/18/2020 — Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre^

04/19/2020 — Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue^

04/22/2020 — Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre^

04/24/2020 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Commonwealth Room^

04/25/2020 — Boise, ID @ Deathproof Coffee^

04/26/2020 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom^

04/27/2020 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos^

04/29/2020 — San Francisco,CA @ The Fillmore^

04/30/2020 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre^

05/01/2020 — La Jolla, CA @ UC San Diego/2020 — Stage Room^

05/03/2020 — Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf^

05/05/2020 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s East^

05/06/2020 — Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall^

05/07/2020 — Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater^

06/04/2020 — Oslo, Norway @ Parkteatret

06/05/2020 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Slaktkyrkan

06/06/2020 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ Hotel Cecil

06/08/2020 — Hamburg, Germany @ Molotow

06/09/2020 — Berlin, Germany @ Frannz Club

06/11/2020 — Koln, Germany @ Bumann & Sohn

06/13/2020 — Brussels, Belgium @ La Botanique

06/15/2020 — Paris, France @ Petit Bain

06/16/2020 — Brighton, UK @ Concorde 2

06/18/2020 — London, UK @ Electric Ballroom

06/19/2020 — Bristol, UK @ Trinity

06/20/2020 — Birmingham, UK @ The Castle & Falcon

06/22/2020 — Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall

06/23/2020 — Glasgow, UK @ Stereo

06/24/2020 — Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

# with Jesus Lizard

* with Tomberlin

^ with Emily Reo