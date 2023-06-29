Speedy Ortiz dropped “Scabs” in April, their first original single since 2018. It was billed as the “first to feature longtime touring members Audrey Zee Whitesides and Joey Doubek,” alongside Sadie Dupuis.
To start this month, the Philadelphia-formed rock band announced their first album in five years, Rabbit Rabbit, is due on September 1 and coupled the news with the single “You S02.” Speedy Ortiz served up another double-dip of good news on Wednesday, June 28.
“Plus One,” yet another single, arrived simultaneous with a fall North American touring schedule spanning over 50 dates.
Dupuis explained the underlying link between the “Plus One” premise and touring in a statement:
“I love touring, but the workaholism it encourages has been a convenient way to repress my feelings. In the pandemic, I found myself ruminating on my estrangement from an abusive family member. I’ve used my songwriting to process other experiences of violence, but had not broached these memories until Rabbit Rabbit. Being able to work on old trauma in therapy and in my writing has helped my boundaries elsewhere, and taught me to move on from exploitative relationships.
“That’s what ‘Plus One’ is about, and it came out pretty quickly as a sad acoustic waltz. I was sitting on the floor of an empty living room, mid-move, and the bare surroundings added a liminal starkness, though some of the imagery is inspired by scenes from West Philly that summer. When I went back to do pre-production, Texan post-hardcore was in my head, so I tried to channel At the Drive-In and Trail of Dead, bands that inspired me as a teen.”
The accompanying video, directed by Dylan Mars Greenberg, stars a seemingly innocent black rabbit who incrementally grows into a “Godzilla-sized star … who is mad as hell and not going to take it anymore.”
Speedy Ortiz's upcoming tour dates
Rabbit Rabbit is out 9/1 via Wax Nine. Find more information here.