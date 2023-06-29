Speedy Ortiz dropped “Scabs” in April, their first original single since 2018. It was billed as the “first to feature longtime touring members Audrey Zee Whitesides and Joey Doubek,” alongside Sadie Dupuis.

To start this month, the Philadelphia-formed rock band announced their first album in five years, Rabbit Rabbit, is due on September 1 and coupled the news with the single “You S02.” Speedy Ortiz served up another double-dip of good news on Wednesday, June 28.

“Plus One,” yet another single, arrived simultaneous with a fall North American touring schedule spanning over 50 dates.

Dupuis explained the underlying link between the “Plus One” premise and touring in a statement:

“I love touring, but the workaholism it encourages has been a convenient way to repress my feelings. In the pandemic, I found myself ruminating on my estrangement from an abusive family member. I’ve used my songwriting to process other experiences of violence, but had not broached these memories until Rabbit Rabbit. Being able to work on old trauma in therapy and in my writing has helped my boundaries elsewhere, and taught me to move on from exploitative relationships. “That’s what ‘Plus One’ is about, and it came out pretty quickly as a sad acoustic waltz. I was sitting on the floor of an empty living room, mid-move, and the bare surroundings added a liminal starkness, though some of the imagery is inspired by scenes from West Philly that summer. When I went back to do pre-production, Texan post-hardcore was in my head, so I tried to channel At the Drive-In and Trail of Dead, bands that inspired me as a teen.”

The accompanying video, directed by Dylan Mars Greenberg, stars a seemingly innocent black rabbit who incrementally grows into a “Godzilla-sized star … who is mad as hell and not going to take it anymore.”

Watch the “Plus One” video above and check out all of Speedy Ortiz’s upcoming tour dates below.

07/28 — Chicago, IL @ Wicker Park Fest

07/29 — Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen (w/ The Good Life)

09/05 — Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

09/06 — Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s

09/07 — Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

09/08 — Somerville, MA @ ONCE at the Center For Arts at The Armory

09/10 — Troy, NY @ No Fun

09/11 — Winooski, VT @ The Monkey House

09/13 — Montréal, QC @ Casa Del Popolo

09/14 — Toronto, ON @ Rivoli

09/15 — Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s

09/16 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Roboto Project

0918 — Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

09/19 — Grand Rapids, MI @ The Pyramid Scheme

09/21 — Cudahy, WI @ X-Ray Arcade

09/22 — Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop

09/23 — Louisville, KY @ The Whirling Tiger

09/25 — Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR

09/26 — Charlotte, NC @ Snug Harbor

09/27 — Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern

09/29 — Savannah, GA @ Lodge of Sorrows

09/30 — Birmingham, AL @ TrimTab Brewing Company

10/01 — Memphis, TN @ Growlers

10/03 — St. Louis, MO @ The Sinkhole

10/04 — Cincinnati, OH @ MOTR Pub

10/06 — Morgantown, WV @ 123 Pleasant Street

10/18 — Washington, DC @ Black Cat

10/19 — Richmond, VA @ The Camel

10/20 — Durham, NC @ The Pinhook

10/21 — Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade – Purgatory

10/23 — Miami, FL @ Gramps

10/24 — Winter Park, FL @ Conduit

10/25 — New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

10/27 — Houston, TX @ Black Magic Social Club

10/28 — Austin, TX @ The Parish

10/29 — Denton, TX @ Andy’s Bar

10/30 — San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

11/01 — Phoenix, AZ @ Last Exit

11/02 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

11/06 — San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

11/08 — Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

11/09 — Seattle, WA @ Barboza

11/10 — Bellingham, WA @ The Shakedown

11/11 — Vancouver, BC @ The Cobalt

11/13 — Boise, ID @ Neurolux

11/14 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

11/16 — Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

11/17 — Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

11/18 — Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck

11/19 — Des Moines, IA @ xBk

11/22 — Detroit, MI @ Lager House

12/16 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

Rabbit Rabbit is out 9/1 via Wax Nine. Find more information here.