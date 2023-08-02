Spirit Of The Beehive are one of the most cinematic, riveting indie rock bands around, esteemed for, among other things, their most recent album, 2021’s Entertainment, Death. They lean toward the reverb-drenched shoegaze vibe of Ovlov or Hotline TNT, but have a disorienting, chaotic edge. The band just announced a new EP arriving soon called I’m So Lucky, as well as some tour dates. The singles “Tapeworm” and “Natural Devotion 2″ are out now.

The EP follows the end of the relationship between the members Zack Schwartz Rivka Ravede. They were together for over 10 years. “For the first three or four months after it ended, it was pretty rough,” Schwartz said in a statement. “I don’t know if anybody was sure we would continue doing the band. But then we sorted it out slowly and we just all wanted to get back to work.”

Listen to “Tapeworm” and “Natural Devotion 2″ above.

Find the tour dates below.

09/05 — Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s

09/06 — Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

09/08 — Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

09/09 — Arden, DE @ Arden Gild Hall

09/10 — Baltimore, MD @ Current Space

09/12 — Kingston, NY @ Tubbys

09/14 — Brattleboro, VT @ The Stone Church

09/15 — Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

I’m So Lucky is out 9/1 on Saddle Creek. Find more information here.