Steely Dan fans are in for a treat, as the band’s classic 1977 album, Aja, is getting a vinyl reissue and has been “remastered from analog,” according to a new press release.

This version of Aja will be pressed on 180-gram black vinyl and will also receive a limited-edition 45 RPM version on “Ultra High-Quality Vinyl.” It has been remastered by Bernie Grundman from a tape taken from 1980.

It marks the latest in Geffen/UME’s efforts to bring the rock group’s first seven albums to vinyl, as they’ve previously done with Steely’s debut album, 1972’s Can’t Buy A Thrill, and their two follow-ups, Countdown To Ecstasy and Pretzel Logic.

After this forthcoming Aja reissue, Steely Dan fans will see additional vinyl drops for Katy Lied, The Royal Scam, and Gaucho.

Aja specifically marked a high point though for the band, as the album itself joined the Grammy Hall Of Fame in 2003 and eventually, the Library Of Congress’ National Recording Registry in 2010. It also took home one Grammy at the time of its release for Best Engineered Recording – Non Classical, garnering additional nods for Album Of The Year.

Simply put, the fans love it.

Continue scrolling for the Aja reissue tracklist.