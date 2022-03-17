Steely Dan Donald Fagen 2021
Aimee Mann’s Claims About Being Dropped From Steely Dan’s Tour Are Only Part True, Donald Fagen Suggests

Hours ago, Aimee Mann revealed she had been dropped from a Steely Dan tour, writing on Instagram, “No one is entirely sure why, but it seems they thought their audience wouldn’t like a female singer-songwriter?” Now, the band’s Donald Fagen has responded, and as far as Mann’s status as a “female singer-songwriter” being the reason she was cut, it appears she was only right about the “singer-songwriter” part.

Fagen told Rolling Stone:

“Well, first of all, the idea that I would make any decision based on the gender of a performer is ridiculous. That’s something that would never even occur to me. […] There was a communication problem on our end. I was misinformed as to how firm the commitment was to any particular opening act. And, although I have the greatest respect for Aimee as a writer and performer, I thought it might not be the best match-up in terms of musical style. […] But I can’t pass the buck. I’ll take the blame for the screw-up. I apologize for any distress this has caused Aimee and her fans.”

In her post, Mann also wrote, “As it happens, Steely Dan is the one band that I 100% love, with no reservations, so it really sucks. But you know what? People are allowed to not like you, for whatever reason.”

