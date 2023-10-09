Metric
Justin Broadbent
Indie

Here Are The Musical Guests For ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ This Week

As all the late-night TV shows get back into the swing of things, that means music fans can re-acclimate to a steady stream of televised performances from their favorite artists. Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show is among the leading talk shows and the CBS program regularly brings the goods when it comes to musical guests. So, here’s who will be performing on the show for the week of October 9 to 13.

Metric — Monday, October 9

Canadian favorites Metric have been indie rock mainstays for a couple decades now and they’re ready to hit TV ahead of the October 13 release of their latest album, Formentera II.

Tuesday, October 10

There is no musical guest scheduled for the Tuesday episode, per a press release. The episode’s guests are Kerry Washington and US Representative Maxwell Frost. (Frost, though, has ingrained himself in the music community: Earlier this year, Frost met up with Phoebe Bridgers while the two both happened to be in Japan at the same time, and he joined Paramore on stage at a Washington DC concert.)

Wednesday, October 11

There is no musical guest scheduled for the Tuesday episode, per a press release. The episode’s guests are US Senator John Fetterman and Melissa Villaseñor.

Darius Rucker — Thursday, October 12

Hootie & The Blowfish leader Darius Rucker has had a successful solo career for some time now, and he’s fresh off the release of a new album, Carolyn’s Boy.

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The New Albums Coming Out In October 2023
by: Uproxx authors
×