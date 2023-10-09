As all the late-night TV shows get back into the swing of things, that means music fans can re-acclimate to a steady stream of televised performances from their favorite artists. Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show is among the leading talk shows and the CBS program regularly brings the goods when it comes to musical guests. So, here’s who will be performing on the show for the week of October 9 to 13.

Metric — Monday, October 9

Canadian favorites Metric have been indie rock mainstays for a couple decades now and they’re ready to hit TV ahead of the October 13 release of their latest album, Formentera II.

Tuesday, October 10

There is no musical guest scheduled for the Tuesday episode, per a press release. The episode’s guests are Kerry Washington and US Representative Maxwell Frost. (Frost, though, has ingrained himself in the music community: Earlier this year, Frost met up with Phoebe Bridgers while the two both happened to be in Japan at the same time, and he joined Paramore on stage at a Washington DC concert.)