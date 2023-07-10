On Saturday (July 8), Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds was supposed to perform at Saratoga Performing Arts Center in Saratoga Springs, New York. They never ended up taking the stage, though, due to a bomb threat.

Billboard notes that openers Metric and Garbage were able to perform before the venue was evacuated due to the threat shortly before 10 p.m.

Journalist Jon Campbell was in attendance, and he tweeted, “Weird things happening at SPAC (Saratoga Performing Arts Center, for non locals). The stage was all set for Noel Gallagher. Then a guy came on stage and said: “Due to circumstances beyond our control, the show will not continue.” His tweet also included a photo of a message shown on a screen on stage, which read, “ATTENTION! At this time, we will need to evacuate the venue. We ask you to calmly proceed to the nearest EXIT. Please follow directions of staff and police officers. For the safety of everyone, please do NOT rush or push. Thank you for your cooperation.”

In a Facebook post shared yesterday, New York State Park Police explained what happened: “On 07/08/2023, The New York State Park Police, New York State Police, Saratoga Springs Police Department, Troy Police Department, and Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office responded to a bomb threat at Saratoga Performing Arts Center. Out of an abundance of caution, the concert at Saratoga Performing Arts Center was suspended ‪at 9:40 pm and concert attendees were evacuated without incident. K9s completed a sweep of the venue after the crowd exited, with negative results. This incident is under investigation.‬ This case will be investigated as, Making a Terroristic Threat, a Class D Felony.”