Here’s what to know about the musical guests on The Late Show this week (October 30 to November 2).

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert is airing again this week — and is continuing its usual trend of booking talented musical artists as guests on the show. Compared to previous ones, the lineup is a bit more selective, as there isn’t a performer every day.

Melissa Etheridge — Monday, October 30

Tonight, Melissa Etheridge will appear on Colbert’s show. While she won’t be performing, music fans might still love tuning in to catch her interview. She has kept busy, with a new memoir titled Talking To My Angels and a one-woman Broadway show that is currently running.

Alex Newell — Tuesday, October 31

Speaking of Broadway shows, those who are familiar might recognize the name Alex Newell. For those who aren’t, Newell is a performer in the hit musical, Shucked. The show is centered around Maizy who lives in Cob County and is seeking help when the corn that keeps the town running begins to die. While the corn might be growing thin, there isn’t any shortage of jokes centered around the vegetable.

Newell, as the character of Lulu, won a Tony for Best Featured Actor for their role in the show. Over the summer, they also performed on The View and previously acted in Glee.