Steven Yeun is known for his lengthy acting credits appearing in The Walking Dead, Nope, and more. However, it wasn’t until the entertainer could showcase his love for music until Netflix’s Beef.

Yeun’s performance of the classic hymn “Amazing Grace” moved viewers, but his cover of Incubus’ 1999 song “Drive” truly blew fans’ minds. When the series’ official score was released in April, it didn’t make the cut. Now, the full version of the cover has hit streaming platforms as part of Beef: The Bonus Tracks.

During an appearance on the podcast Skip Intro, host Krista Smith asked Yeun about his love for music, to which he replied, “As an immigrant kid growing up in the Midwest, that was really my only real safe space. There was another reality happening [in Korean church] where maybe how we couldn’t assert ourselves in wider America, we could at least feel for ourselves in that particular place.”

Other tracks featured on the bonus album include “The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech In Pain,” “I Am Inhibited By A Cry,” “Such Inward Secret Creatures,” “I Am A Cage,” “Just Not All At The Same Time,” “Figures Of Light,” and “The Drama Of Original Choice,” all of which are performed by Bobby Krllic.

Listen to Yeun’s “Drive” cover above and the full soundtrack below.