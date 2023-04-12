Is There A Season 2 Of ‘Beef’ On Netflix?

If you, like a lot of people, spent last weekend binging Netflix’s latest comedy-drama Beef (starring Ali Wong and Steven Yeun), you might be itching for more savory drama. Or you might be working on your own personal road rage issues. Either way, you are not alone!

Beef stars Wong and Yeun and the subsequent drama that follows them after a fateful road rage incident sends both of them spiraling. While creator Lee Sung Jin says the show is fiction, it was inspired by one of his own roadside blunders. While the story arcs were basically complete by the end of the 10-episode season, that doesn’t mean there won’t be more.

While Netflix has yet to renew the series (they tend to take their time with that stuff) showrunner Lee told Elle that they are hoping it turns into a White Lotus situation, with multiple seasons taking on new plotlines.

“Cards on the table, we did pitch this show as a limited anthology, so there is sort of a close-ended-ness to the story [of Danny and Amy],” he told the mag, adding that he wouldn’t mind revisiting the characters in the future. “But, if given the opportunity, of course, I’d love to explore them further, because Danny and Amy, I love those characters. But yeah, by design, though, this a close-ended narrative.” He explained that other seasons could explore “multiple other beefs and other character types.” Maybe they should add in some poultry, just for fun.

So while there is not yet confirmed that we will get a second serving of Beef, it seems like it’s definitely possible! Now what about a Beef/The Bear crossover? The names make sense.

(Via Forbes)