Stevie Nicks fans have a lot to be thankful for, as a new limited-edition career-spanning box set will arrive next month.

It includes eight of Nicks’ solo albums: Bella Donna (1981), The Wild Heart (1983), Rock A Little (1985), The Other Side Of The Mirror (1989), Street Angel (1994), Trouble In Shangri-La (2001), In Your Dreams (2011), and 24 Karat Gold: Songs From The Vault (2014), according to a press release.

Additionally, fans will also get a Rarities compilation in the box set, with both remastered and lesser-known tracks included.

There will be a number of formats to buy, including a 10-disc CD set, a digital version, and the limited 16-LP set for around $300 — which is limited to 3,000 copies. All will be available on July 28, and more information can be found here.

Until then, Nicks has shared the remastered version of “One More Big Time Rock And Roll Star” that fans can check out above. Continue scrolling for the full Rarities tracklist across 3 LPs.

Side One

1. “Blue Lamp”

2. “Sleeping Angel”

3. “Garbo”

4. “Violet And Blue”

Side Two

1. “One More Big Time Rock And Roll Star”

2. “Battle Of The Dragon”

3. “Real Tears”

4. “Sometimes It’s A B*tch”

Side Three

1. “Love’s A Hard Game To Play”

2. “Desert Angel”

3. “Mirror, Mirror”

4. “Inspiration”

Side Four

1. “Thousand Days”

2. “God’s Garden”

3. “Somebody Stand By Me”

Side Five

1. “Free Fallin’”

2. “Reconsider Me”

3. “If You Ever Did Believe”

4. “Crystal”

Side Six

1. “Touched By An Angel”

2. “Not Fade Away”

3. “My Heart”

4. “For What It’s Worth”