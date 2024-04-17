Strand Of Oaks is back. Today (April 16), Strand Of Oaks — which is the musical project of Tim Showalter — announced its eighth studio album, Miracle Focus. Ahead of the album, Strand Of Oaks has shared the single “Party At The Monster Lake.”

The song marks a departure from Strand Of Oaks’ more melancholy works, and signifies a celebration of the weirdness of life, and the misfits who make the magical moments happen.

In the accompanying video, directed by Ruud Gielen, a father and son duo, dressed as pandas, enjoy a day out and about on the town, not caring what anyone else thinks.

“When Tim asks to embody having the best time of your life on video,” said Gielen in a statement. “There is only one way to go, do it while making memories with loved ones. ‘Party at Monster Lake’ feels like how we want to relive our memories. Golden sunsets, the best weather, no clock ticking and smiles for days.”

In support of the album, Strands Of Oak will embark on an international tour. Tickets are available for purchase here.

You can see the “Party At The Monster Lake” video above and Miracle Focus cover art, track list, and tour dates below.

1. “More You”

2. “Communication”

3. “Ananda”

4. “Future Temple”

5. “Party At Monster Lake”

6. “Switched On”

7. “Navigator”

8. “Ascend You

9. “Fantasy Wranglers”

10. “Miracle Focus”