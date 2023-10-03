Sufjan Stevens is set to release his new album, Javelin, in just a few days. Before the record drops on Friday, he has shared another preview with “A Running Start.” Opening with a calming acoustic guitar line, Stevens spins a sweet and emotional tale about love.

“I see the light upon the lake / The silver moon, the water snake / A pair of eyes, a gentle breeze,” he paints the picture. “I know, I know the time has come / To ask you for a kiss / Don’t go, my lovely pantomime / Receive of me my only wish.”

It follows past Javelin releases, including “So You Are Tired” and “Will Anybody Ever Love Me?” — tapping into different aspects of feelings.

The indie musician also was in the news, as he is currently in treatment for Guilliain-Barre Syndrome. “It’s a slow process, but they say I will ‘recover,’ it just takes a lot of time, patience, and hard work,” he previously shared on Instagram. “Most people who have GBS learn to walk again on their own within a year, so I am hopeful. I’m only in my second week of rehab but it is going really well and I am working really hard to get back on my feet.”

Check out Sufjan Stevens’ “A Running Start” above.

Javelin is out 10/6 via Asthmatic Kitty. Find more information here.