Today, October 9, would have been John Lennon’s 80th birthday. On the milestone anniversary of his birth, the former Beatles member received a lot of commemoration, so much so that he has been a trending topic on Twitter for much of the day. Some famous musicians decided to pay tribute to the fallen great, with one of them being Tame Impala leader Kevin Parker.

Parker took to Instagram to share a video of himself laying in bed, playing an acoustic guitar, and singing Lennon’s “Jealous Guy,” with some added polish thanks to the reverb of the room he was in.

Parker wasn’t the only one to observe the music legend’s birthday today. Lennon’s son, Sean Ono Lennon, who expressed his hope in a Rolling Stone conversation that his father’s legacy would continue to live on in upcoming generations: “We’re living in an age where enough time has passed. No one bothers to make sure that the younger generations have an opportunity to be exposed to it. I just always assumed the Beatles and John Lennon — no one is going to forget those stories. I don’t think my dad would have been satisfied with just being somebody that you have to discover through your own research.”

Watch Parker cover “Jealous Guy” above.