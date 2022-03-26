The music world is still grappling with the news of Taylor Hawkins’ death. The Foo Fighters drummer, who was only 50, was found dead in his hotel room prior to the band’s scheduled performance in Bogota, Colombia on Friday. While a cause of death has yet to be established, police may have a theory behind his death.

“According to those close to him, the death could be related to the consumption of drugs,” the Metropolitan Police of Bogota revealed in a statement, as per The New York Post. Despite this statement, the Metropolitan Police cautioned that the investigation is still ongoing and that the “cause of death has yet to be established.”

Hawkins’ death came just six days after what proved his last performance, which took place in Argentina last weekend for the country’s Lolapalooza festival. Prior to joining Foo Fighters, Hawkins was the touring drummer for Alanis Morissette. He joined the band in 1997 when their original drummer, William Goldsmith, quit. Last year, Hawkins created the supergroup NHC with Jane’s Addiction members Dave Navarro and Chris Chaney, where he was their lead vocalist and drummer. Their first and perhaps final album is due for a release at some point this year.