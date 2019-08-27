Tegan And Sara’s ‘I’ll Be Back Someday’ Video Is An Appropriate Throwback

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Tegan And Sara previously described their upcoming album, Hey, I’m Just Like You, as “the record we never could have made as teenagers, full of songs we never could have written as adults.” That’s because the album features re-recordings of tracks they originally wrote as high schoolers, so with that in mind, their new throwback-style video for “I’ll Be Back Someday” is entirely appropriate. The clip has a decidedly vintage aesthetic, featuring things like corded phone mounted to the wall, colorful outfits, and wood-paneled walls.

The song originated from around when duo got their first (shared) electric guitar as teenagers, and Sara previously said of that time, “We had been begging for an electric guitar, and on our 16th birthday, we got one. Of course, we had to share it, so it became a weapon that we stole from each other’s rooms, barricading ourselves behind locked doors with guitar in hand. Screaming over the small amplifier, we tested our voices by writing punk songs, shredding our thumbs on the strings.”

Watch the video for “I’ll Be Back Someday” above.

Hey, I’m Just Like You is out 9/27 via Sire. Pre-order it here.

Tegan And Sara is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.