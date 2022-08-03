Tegan And Sara Quin Tegan Quin 2019
Getty Image
Indie

Tegan And Sara's Sara Quin Introduces Her First Baby With An Adorable Photo

TwitterMusic News Editor

Sara Quin of Tegan And Sara is currently caring for a couple of babies. One is the duo’s upcoming album Crybaby, which they announced last month, when they also shared a new single, “Yellow,” along with a video. The second baby is more literal: Yesterday, Sara took to the band’s social media accounts to share a photo of her with her new baby, writing, “My #crybaby.” The photo is of her holding the child, whose back faces the camera.

The comments section of the Instagram post is full of loving comments from people including Phoebe Robinson, Cobie Smulders, and others.

While that post could have just been about Sara holding any old baby to make a joke about the new album title, Tegan did confirm it is in fact Sara’s kid in a tweet calling out an article that uses a photo of her instead of Sara, writing, “My favourite part of this article about Sara announcing she has a new baby on IG is that they used a photo of me performing at the top of it. So Sara has a baby, whatever. I have a microphone. Take that Sara.”

Crybaby is out 10/21 via Mom+Pop Music. Pre-save it here.

