Willow Teams Up With Téo For The Bossa Nova-Inspired Song ‘Buzzed’

Back in April, Willow turned heads with a pivot to pop-punk music. After teaming up with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, the singer ushered in a new era of electric guitar-heavy music written with bands like My Chemical Romance and Paramore in mind. But with her new collaboration “Buzzed” with musician and actor Téo, the singer is exploring a more bossa nova-inspired sound.

Colombian-American singer Téo is gearing up for the release of his album Sol, which features his Justin Bieber-cosigned track “Suplicar.” Seeing as his 2017 debut single “Uno Dos” saw a guest verse by Jaden, it’s only fitting that Téo would tap the other Smith sibling to lend her vocals on his new song. “Buzzed” boasts an acoustic guitar-driven melody as the two singers’ soulful harmonies melt over the syncopated beat.

Téo shared his excitement about the loungey tune in a statement alongside the single’s release. “I’ve always wanted to do a song w/ Willow, and after I had the initial idea for the song, I immediately knew I wanted her on it,” he says. “I sent it to her, she really liked it and we got in the studio and made it what it is. I couldn’t be more stoked to have her on the album.”

Listen to Téo and Willow’s “Buzzed” collaboration above.

Sol is out 6/11.

