The 1975 followed up their recent hard-rocking single “People” with “Frail State Of Mind,” a tamer tune that returned to a more familiar sound for the group. Now Matty Healy and company have given the track its TV debut by performing it on The Late Show last night.

It can be a challenge to bring engaging stage design to a late night TV show, but The 1975 pulled it off here. Healy (wearing a long flowing skirt and a puffy North Face jacket) and the rest of the group stood on a lit-up platform as quick-moving images were projected behind them, which offered a visually delightful experience that played with light in aesthetically pleasing ways.

// T H E L A T E S H O W – T O N I G H T 1 1 : 3 5 P M E S T // @colbertlateshow L O V E pic.twitter.com/CceT8yJ1Iy — The 1975 (@the1975) November 18, 2019

Healy previously said of the song in a 2018 interview, “There’s a song on it called ‘Frail State Of Mind,’ which is a UK garage, sad, Burial kind of thing about social anxiety, you know, going out. I’m better at it happening, [at] me and you sitting down and having a conversation, than thinking about going to do the conversation. The social event’s normally always fine, but the build up to it, I hate it.”

Watch The 1975 perform “Frail State Of Mind” on The Late Show above.

Notes On A Conditional Form is out 02/21/2020 via Dirty Hit/Polydor Records.