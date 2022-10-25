The 1975 are having a big moment with the release of their highly anticipated album Being Funny In A Foreign Language, which came after compelling singles like “Part Of The Band” and “I’m In Love With You.” Their tour will bring them even more attention, especially with their New York City stop at the iconic Madison Square Garden, where they’ll be livestreaming the performance.

The livestream will take place on the Amazon Music UK channel on Twitch on the Nov. 7 at 1:30 A.M. GMT (8:30 P.M. EST). It will be re-broadcast globally the next day at 6 P.M. GMT. About this livestream, the band said in a press release, “We wanted all our fans to be able to see our brand-new live show together so we’re excited everyone will get the opportunity to see it from MSG with the help of Amazon Music.”

Laura Lukanz, Amazon Music’s Head of Music Industry, UK, Australia & New Zealand, added: “We are very excited to bring the fans of The 1975 even closer to the band with this very special livestream of their Madison Square Garden concert. It’s a truly iconic venue and we’re proud to be part of such a momentous occasion in their career that will allow millions of fans from all over the world the opportunity to be a part of this unique show with them. We are passionate about creating meaningful experiences like this for Amazon Music customers worldwide. The 1975 are a defining band of their time and we are thrilled to be collaborating with them on this unforgettable event.”