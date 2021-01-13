The Antlers Officially Announce A New Album With The Serene ‘Solstice’

After years away, The Antlers began their return last year with some new music. Those new singles didn’t come with official news of a new album, but now that reveal has finally arrived: Green To Gold will be released on March 26. Today, they also shared a new song called “Solstice,” a relaxing number that sounds like a natural continuation of Peter Silberman’s sparse 2017 solo album Impermanence.

Silberman says of the track, “‘Solstice’ is a flashback to the infinite days of peak childhood summer, innocent barefoot hikes, staying outside all afternoon and late into the evening, well past it being too dark to see. But it’s remembered from the vantage of a present day that feels unbearably long rather than joyously endless. It’s an invocation of those simpler times, an attempt to conjure the lightness of youth, before life got so damn complicated.”

He also says of the album more broadly:

“I set out to make Sunday morning music. […] Most of the songs on Green To Gold are culled from conversations with my friends and my partner. It’s less ambiguous about who’s speaking and who’s listening. I think the shift in tone is the result of getting older. It doesn’t make sense for me to try to tap into the same energy that I did ten or fifteen years ago, because I continue to grow as a person, as I’m sure our audience does too. Green To Gold is about this idea of gradual change. People changing over time, struggling to accept change in those they love, and struggling to change themselves. And yet despite all our difficulty with this, nature somehow makes it look easy.”

Watch the “Solstice” video above and check out the Green To Gold art and tracklist below.

1. “Strawflower”

2. “Wheels Roll Home”

3. “Solstice”

4. “Stubborn Man”

5. “Just One Sec”

6. “It Is What It Is”

7. “Volunteer”

8. “Green To Gold”

9. “Porchlight”

10. “Equinox”

Green To Gold is out 3/26 via Anti-. Pre-order it here.