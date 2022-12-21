Every year around New Year’s Day, the National Hockey League puts on the most highly attended hockey game of the year in what’s known as the NHL Winter Classic. You see, the Winter Classic doesn’t get played in an indoor arena like a typical hockey night, but rather in a baseball or football stadium which can hold far more fans. And of course, with all of the hoopla surrounding the converted venue and temporary ice rink, you get all the other fun stuff that comes with like big-name entertainment, elevated broadcast coverage, etc. So, for the 2023 edition of the NHL Winter Classic on January 2nd at Boston’s Fenway Park, The Black Keys are set to headline the musical slate during the game’s first intermission.

Along with the performance from The Black Keys, ’90s R&B staples Bell Biv Devoe will be performing the National Anthem backed by the Boston Pops Orchestra, led by conductor Keith Lockhart. As for the game itself, it’ll pit the hometown Boston Bruins — who currently have the best record in the NHL — against their heated rivals in the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The puck drops at 2 p.m. ET and you can watch it live, along with all other pre-game coverage, on TNT, Sportsnet, CBC, and TVA Sports.