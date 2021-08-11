The Blossom Channels Chaotic Good In Their Glitchy ‘Sports Car’ Video

As the first artist signed to Kevin Abstract and Romil Hemnani of Brockhampton’s label/creative collective, Video Store, The Blossom is already co-signed by some of the most influential artists of the last decade. The Blossom, real name Lily Lizotte, released the 97 EP this spring that took on gender fluidity and ’90s nostalgia in the same breath, and along those same lines, Lizotte loves to mix super masculine signifiers with their take on high-femme lightnes.

On a brand new single called “Sports Car,” Lizotte continues to expound on all of those themes, poking fun at the trope of sports cars on a track that fans of one of their best singles off the new EP, “Hardcore Happy,” will probably love. “‘Sports Car’ is the energy of my project in full effect,” The Blossom said of their new song. “Lamenting the past, present and future… I’m in perpetual dreaming. Boisterous while swerving out of the hell-ish turmoil I’ve been slugging through. Chaotic good. My burning youth, head in the clouds and stretching out my growing pains to grab something bigger. I build small homes and carve out spaces in my mind for pain, insecurities and all my fears.”

In the glitchy, purposefully lo-fi video, The Blossom and their band are superimposed over all sorts of found footage, with a live performance style rendition of the song. Since touring and shows have been mostly put on hold still due to COVID, it’s at least a chance to get a sense of what a show from The Blossom would be like. Hopefully we can have one of those in real life very soon. Check out the new single and video above.