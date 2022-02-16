The Blssm Gets Vulnerable About Anxiety On The Pop-Punk Ballad ‘Dizzy’

The Blssm (real name Lily Lizotte and previously known as The Blossom) landed on our radar last year with their 97 Blossom EP, and it wasn’t just our attention she captured: Today, it was announced she has signed to the beloved label Fueled By Ramen. That news arrives alongside a new single, “Dizzy,” on which The Blssm blends contemporary pop with the increasingly beloved sounds of the ongoing pop-punk revival.

The Blssm says of the song:

“I wrote ‘Dizzy’ about the relationship I have with my inner anxiety. The lyrics on a surface level allude to being about a significant other, but really they are inner-conversational and inspired by the weight of ‘dragging around’ emotional baggage that encompasses my life. The production is an intentional hybrid of all of my different sonic influences, re-imagined into my own rendition of what pop feels and sounds like for me.”

They also say of the visual, “The video, directed by my friend and collaborator Sophie Hur, is a window into a surrealist world where two alternate BLSSMs are chasing each other around in a devious but playful dance together. It was inspired by a dream I had once where there were two versions of myself seeking the other out; I feel like that’s exactly what personifies my dynamic with my anxiety. A constant chase and revelation: A narrative I feel and know all too well day to day.”

Furthermore, they also told Consequence of the new label signing, “Partnering with Fueled By Ramen felt like a natural decision for me. I really connected with not only their ethos and approach to releasing music in 2022, but also their energy, passion, and genuine trust in my vision as a young artist.”

Watch the “Dizzy” video above and revisit our 2021 interview with Lizotte here.

The Blssm is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.