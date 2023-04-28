The Blssm is back and ready to sprout a new body of work. The “Not Today” singer has carved a lane all their own thanks to their spunky incorporation of alternative, punk, and pop across their past releases. Following up on their past single “Who’s To Say,” The Blssm’s new song is guaranteed to get the dance floor buzzing.

Co-produced by Aaron Shadrow and Romil Hemnani, “Merry Go Round” is a fuzzy track chronicling The Blssm’s refusal to accept love’s defeat, similar to “Dizzy.” The single is a revolving door of emotions. Staring in the face of resentment, revenge, and rejection, The Blssm sings in the chorus, “I’m sorry I’m never coming down / I’m letting you down / A merry-go-round.”

When asked about the inspiration behind the track, in a statement, the musician said, “[Merry Go Round] is a theme song for a ‘chaotic good’ type character – someone who falls too hard, feels too much, and is destructive along the way but also cares so deeply,” later adding, “This song is for when you’re feeling melodramatic and emotional at the club.”

Listen to the full track above.

Infinity H(ours) is oon ut 6/30 via Fueled By Ramen. Find more information here.

The Blssm is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.