Last spring we fell in love with The Blossom aka The BLSSM’s debut EP, 97 Blossom, and Lily Lizotte has only been on a steady rise since then. Releasing follow-up singles to that EP like “Spike Collar,” “Sports Car,” and “Dizzy,” they’re back again today with another new track.

“Not Today” also introduces the announcement of The BLSSM’s next EP Pure Energy, which will be out April 29 via Fueled By Ramen. Speaking on the track, Lizotte shared some of the backstory about what it means to her, along with details of who worked on the song.

“‘Not Today’ echoes both my day-to-day triumphs and anguish,” the artist said in a press release. “It was written about the small nuances of joy I thieve, collect, and steal to keep in my pocket to get me through an ever rat-race agenda of wanting more, wanting everything and wishing. Sonically, it captures my influences retold and revived into my own sonic palette. With production from my Dad Mark Lizotte, Suzy Shinn, and written alongside Nick Long – these people being all close to my heart – the song was written with intimacy and celebration and feels like a pure extension of my personality. If I had my own TV show, this would be the theme song.”

